Cresud Sociedad Anónima Expands Capital Stock with Recent Warrant Exercise

An announcement from Cresud Sociedad ( (CRESY) ) is now available.

Between September 17 and 25, 2025, Cresud Sociedad Anónima saw certain warrant holders exercise their rights to acquire additional shares, resulting in the registration of 17,769,882 ordinary shares and the collection of USD 7,141,716. This exercise increased the company’s capital stock from 614,074,273 to 631,844,155 shares, while reducing the number of outstanding warrants from 73,294,802 to 60,669,566, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRESY) stock is a Hold with a $11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cresud Sociedad stock, see the CRESY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRESY is a Neutral.

Cresud Sociedad’s overall score reflects an attractive valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, financial performance is mixed with high leverage and liquidity challenges. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is a company based in Argentina, operating in the agricultural sector. It is involved in commercial, real estate, financial, and agricultural activities, with a focus on the Argentine market.

Average Trading Volume: 254,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $620.4M

