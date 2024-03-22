Cresud Announces Series XLI Notes Interest Payment

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. (CRESY) has released an update.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. and A. has announced the forthcoming payment of the fourth interest installment on its Series XLI Notes on April 4, 2024. The payment covers the interest period from January 4 to April 4, 2024, with an outstanding capital of ARS 4,147,329,600 and an annual nominal interest rate of 108.2850%. The interest amount payable to registered noteholders is ARS 1,119,657,980.88.

