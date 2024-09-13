Crest Nicholson’s Executive Share Options Plan

Crest Nicholson Holdings (GB:CRST) has released an update.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has announced the initial notification of share options granted to key management personnel, including Chief Executive Martyn Clark, Group Finance Director Bill Floydd, and Group Company Secretary Penny Thomas. The share options are part of the company’s Approved Sharesave Plan, exercisable at £1.71 per share starting from 1 October 2027. The transactions, involving ordinary shares of £0.05, took place outside a trading venue on September 13, 2024.

