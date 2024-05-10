Crescent Point Reports Robust Q1 2024 Performance

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) has released an update.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. reported strong Q1 2024 results, including 198,500 boe/d production and $130 million in excess cash flow, with $80 million returned to shareholders. The company successfully integrated new Alberta Montney assets, expects a pro forma excess cash flow of $875 million for the year, and plans to reduce net debt to $2.8 billion. Crescent Point continues to focus on capital allocation, operational execution, and returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

For further insights into TSE:CPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.