Crescent Point Hikes Quarterly Dividend by 15%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has announced a 15% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.115 per share, payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders on record as of March 15, 2024. This dividend is part of the company’s capital return framework, aiming to distribute 60% of excess cash flow to shareholders annually. The dividends are also recognized as ‘eligible’ for Canadian tax purposes and as ‘qualified dividends’ in the U.S.

