Creo Medical Expands Lung Cancer Treatment Sites

Creo Medical Group plc has amended its collaboration agreement with Intuitive Surgical Inc. to increase the number of UK and European sites performing combined lung cancer diagnosis and ablation procedures using Creo’s MicroBlate Flex device with Intuitive’s robotic system. The expansion aims to collect clinical evidence and advance commercialization, with initial procedures at new sites expected to begin within the year. Creo’s CEO highlights the potential of this single-anesthetic event for early lesion diagnosis and treatment to improve lung cancer survivability.

