Creightons Director Sells Shares, Reduces Stake

Creightons PLC, a notable personal care and beauty products manufacturer, has announced the sale of 10,750,000 ordinary shares by Oratorio Developments Limited, helmed by director William McIlroy. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.0 pence each, attracting both new and existing institutional shareholders. Post-transaction, McIlroy’s stake in Creightons has reduced to 7.99%, amounting to 5,469,275 ordinary shares.

