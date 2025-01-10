CREEK & RIVER Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4763) ) has shared an update.

CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the nine months ending November 30, 2024, showing a slight increase in net sales to 38,102 million yen, but a decline in operating and ordinary profits by 14.2% and 13.2% respectively. The company forecasts an overall growth in net sales for the fiscal year ending February 2025, but anticipates a decrease in profits, reflecting operational challenges and market conditions impacting its financial performance.

More about CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.

CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, known for its operations in the creative industries, providing services and products that cater to various creative professionals and businesses.

YTD Price Performance: -0.50%

Average Trading Volume: 44,133

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen35.35B

