CreditAccess Grameen Releases Unaudited Financial Results

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. ( (IN:CREDITACC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CreditAccess Grameen Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. These results were published in the Financial Express and Vishwavani newspapers on January 25, 2025, adhering to the regulatory requirements set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This publication provides stakeholders with an update on the company’s financial performance, which is crucial for assessing its operational health and market positioning.

More about CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 2.58%

Average Trading Volume: 46,684

Current Market Cap: 155.3B INR

