Credit Saison Completes Major Stock Buyback

Credit Saison Co (JP:8253) has released an update.

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. has announced the completion of a stock buyback program, purchasing 663,100 shares for a total value of 2.26 billion yen, within the period from September 1 to September 30, 2024. This buyback is part of a larger plan, approved by the Board on May 15, 2024, to acquire up to 25 million shares, representing 15.2% of its outstanding shares, with a maximum outlay of 50 billion yen by May 15, 2025.

For further insights into JP:8253 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.