Credit Corp Stays Within Earnings Guidance

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

Credit Corp Group Limited has reported that their underlying NPAT of $81.2 million for FY2024 aligned with the market’s Earnings Guidance of $80-90 million. Despite a reported statutory NPAT of $50.7 million exceeding expectations due to a non-cash accounting gain from a policy change, the company maintains this did not materially affect the market’s expectations or the share price. They assert that any significant variances between expected and actual earnings were promptly addressed in line with ASX guidelines, with no material impact foreseen for future periods.

