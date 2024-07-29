Credit Clear Posts Record Revenue and Client Growth

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited reported a record revenue of $11.5 million, up 28% from the previous year, with a significant increase in cash from operations to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter. The company’s strong performance is attributed to increased business from existing clients and the addition of 85 new clients, including potential high-tier ones. With a robust balance sheet featuring $13.1 million in cash, Credit Clear is well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities, supported by a successful deployment of digital technology and AI that boosted collections by 65%.

