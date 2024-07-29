Credit Clear Exceeds Financial Projections

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited, an Australian tech and debt collection firm, has projected an Underlying EBITDA of approximately $4 million for the financial year 2024, outperforming its previous guidance. This announcement comes on the back of a record revenue quarter, with the final FY24 revenue expected to be $42 million, surpassing the upper range of the company’s forecasts. Detailed financial results and analyses will be shared in the upcoming annual results presentation and investor briefing.

