Credit Acceptance Corp. Extends Key Financing Arrangement

Credit Acceptance Corporation has successfully extended the maturity date of its $100 million asset-backed financing arrangement with Fifth Third Bank from December 2024 to February 2026. This amendment ensures that the non-recourse secured funding, initially established in January 2021, will continue to support the company’s financial strategy. Fifth Third Bank, a key financial partner, also provides a variety of advisory and banking services to Credit Acceptance, underlining their ongoing relationship in the company’s broader financial operations.

