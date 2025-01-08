Credissential Launches Brokered Offering for Expansion

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. ( (TSE:WHIP) ) has issued an announcement.

Credissential Inc. has announced a brokered offering with Beacon Securities Limited to raise up to $1,548,000 through the sale of units priced at $0.12 each. The funds will be used to further develop and commercialize Credissential and Credissential Dealerflow products as well as for general corporate purposes.

More about Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc.

Credissential Inc. is a vertically integrated AI software development company focused on creating advanced technological solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 273,044

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.85M

For detailed information about WHIP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.