Creative Realities Announces CFO Resignation and Transition

Creative Realities ( (CREX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Creative Realities announced the resignation of Will Logan as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 31, 2025, as he transitions to a new role at Rough Country. David Ryan Mudd, the current controller, will step in as the Interim CFO, bringing extensive experience in SEC reporting and technical accounting matters, and will help steer the company through this transitional period.

More about Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. is a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, helping clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to enhance customer experiences. The company offers design, development, and deployment services for high-end enterprise-level networks and provides recurring SaaS and support services across various vertical markets such as automotive, advertising networks, and theater venues.

YTD Price Performance: 17.20%

Average Trading Volume: 65,507

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $29.36M

