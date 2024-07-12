Create Restaurants Holdings Q1 Financials & Outlook

create restaurants holdings inc. (JP:3387) has released an update.

Create Restaurants Holdings Inc. reports a slight increase in revenue by 4.6% for the first quarter ending May 2024 compared to the previous year, while experiencing a decrease in operating profit, profit before taxes, and profit for the period, with the latter dropping by 13.3%. The company’s basic earnings per share decreased from 10.23 yen to 8.81 yen year-on-year. Despite the declines, the company forecasts growth in the next fiscal year, with a revenue increase of 5.0% and a substantial improvement in operating profit and profit before taxes.

