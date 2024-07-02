CRCC High-Tech Seeks New Director Amid Resignation

CRCC High-Tech Equipment (HK:1786) has released an update.

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Zhou Huipeng, an executive director, due to changes in work arrangements effective from 2 July 2024. The company is currently seeking a replacement to fill the vacancy on the board, as Mr. Zhou’s departure brings the number of directors below the required minimum. The board expressed its appreciation for Mr. Zhou’s valuable contributions during his tenure.

