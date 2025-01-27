Crazy Sports Group Announces Change in Share Registrar

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Crazy Sports Group Limited ( (HK:0082) ) has provided an update.

Crazy Sports Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, has announced a change in its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. Effective February 28, 2025, Tricor Investor Services Limited will take over these responsibilities. This change involves a shift in the location where share registration applications and uncollected share certificates should be processed and collected, potentially impacting shareholders and their interactions with the company’s share registration process.

More about Crazy Sports Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 1,998,332

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$452.6M

