Crayon Group Secures Major Public Sector Deals in Finland

Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF) has released an update.

Crayon Group Holding ASA, a global IT services company, has secured two substantial frame agreements in the Finnish public sector worth up to EUR 1.16 billion over three years. These renewals will see Crayon continue to provide Microsoft distribution and management services to various government entities, including municipalities, educational institutions, and health care organizations. The company emphasizes its commitment to the public sector and the delivery of services such as cost optimization, data security, and software asset management.

