Crayon Group Announces Q2 2024 Results Webcast

Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF) has released an update.

Crayon Group Holding ASA is set to release its Q2 2024 financial results on August 29, 2024, with a live webcast and Q&A session led by CEO Melissa Mulholland and CFO Brede Huser. Post-event, the materials and a recording of the session will be available for on-demand access. Crayon is known for its customer-centric IT services and innovation across 46 countries.

For further insights into CRAYF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.