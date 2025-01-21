Cranswick Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Acquires JSR Genetics

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An update from Cranswick ( (GB:CWK) ) is now available.

Cranswick has reported strong revenue growth in its third quarter, driven by increased volume in its core UK food business, particularly in pork and poultry categories. The company has announced the acquisition of JSR Genetics, aiming to enhance its pig farming operations and secure supply for its customers, with the reinstatement of its China export license further strengthening its market position. This strategic move is expected to improve production efficiency and product quality, while capital investment will continue to drive capacity and efficiency improvements.

More about Cranswick

Cranswick is a leading UK food producer specializing in premium, fresh, and added-value food products. The company operates from 22 facilities in the UK, employing over 15,000 people, and supplying major grocery chains and retail channels with products such as fresh pork, poultry, gourmet, and convenience food items. With a strong presence in the ‘food-to-go’ sector and substantial export business, Cranswick focuses on sustainability through its Second Nature strategy.

YTD Price Performance: 0.82%

Average Trading Volume: 100,730

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.63B

See more data about CWK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.