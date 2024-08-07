Cranport Acquires Substantial Stake in Black Canyon

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.

Black Canyon Limited has announced that Cranport Pty Limited has become a substantial holder with a 6.91% voting power, following a placement of over 5.5 million fully paid ordinary shares. Cranport acquired these shares between July 29 and August 2, 2024, with a total consideration exceeding $200,000. This strategic move could signal a significant shift in Black Canyon’s shareholder landscape and potential future developments in the company’s governance.

