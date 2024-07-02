Craneware Teams Up with Microsoft to Innovate Healthcare

Craneware (GB:CRW) has released an update.

Craneware has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft, becoming a Global Partner Solution provider and launching a joint go-to-market plan for its Trisus healthcare solutions. The collaboration will leverage Microsoft Azure’s AI and analytics capabilities to enhance Craneware’s offerings, including the Trisus Platform. The partnership aims to drive innovation and operational efficiency in the U.S. healthcare sector, with key products available on the Azure Marketplace to streamline providers’ performance and financial planning.

For further insights into GB:CRW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.