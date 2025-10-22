Craneware Announces AGM and Directorate Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Craneware ( (GB:CRW) ) has provided an announcement.

Craneware plc has announced the posting of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending 30 June 2025, along with the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 21 November 2025. David Kemp, the Senior Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, will retire from the Board on the day of the AGM, after nearly six years of service. The Board expressed gratitude for his contributions and will update on the recruitment of a new Independent Non-Executive Director.

Craneware’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, characterized by revenue growth and a solid balance sheet. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and technical indicators show a neutral trend with no strong momentum. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events leaves these areas unaddressed in the analysis.

Craneware plc is a leader in healthcare financial and operational transformation, providing cutting-edge technologies through its Trisus® cloud ecosystem. The company focuses on optimizing performance, improving financial sustainability, and driving strategic growth for healthcare organizations. As a trusted Microsoft partner, Craneware offers future-ready solutions that simplify healthcare finance and operations, positioning itself as a strategic partner in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 132,521

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £801.9M

