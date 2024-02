Cra Internationalinc. (CRAI) has shared an update.

On February 29, 2024, shareholders received positive news as the company declared a $0.42 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on March 22 to those on record by March 12. Additionally, the company is bolstering investor confidence by expanding its share repurchase program by $35 million, signaling strong financial health and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

