CR Sanjiu Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

CR Sanjiu, a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., has reported a significant rise in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 27.77% increase in net profit for shareholders and a 33.36% growth in net cash flow from operating activities. Total assets and net assets have respectively risen by 1.37% and 5.20%, reflecting a solid growth trajectory for the company. Investors are cautioned to consider the unaudited nature of these results and to consult the full interim report for a comprehensive understanding.

