CR Construction Unanimous Support at AGM

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited announced unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions at their AGM held on June 21, 2024, including the re-election of executive directors, the appointment of auditors, and the approval for the issuance and repurchase of shares. Shareholders voted 100% in favor of all items, including adopting the annual financial statements and director reports for the year ended December 31, 2023, and approving a final dividend. The voting process was overseen by Tricor Investor Services Limited without any vote restrictions, highlighting consistent shareholder support for the company’s direction.

