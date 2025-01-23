CR Construction Resolves Debt Dispute with Subcontractor

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1582) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiary, CR Construction, was served a winding-up petition due to an outstanding debt of HK$694,433 to a subcontractor. The company resolved the issue by reaching a settlement agreement, paying HK$650,000 to the subcontractor, who has since withdrawn the legal actions. The company expects no material adverse effect on its financial position or operations from this incident.

More about CR Construction Group Holdings Limited

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited is a construction company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in construction projects in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -3.19%

Average Trading Volume: 74,444

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$227.5M

