CR Boya Projects Significant Net Profit Growth for 2024

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. ( (HK:3320) ) has provided an announcement.

CR Boya Bio-pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, has projected a substantial increase in its net profit for the year ending December 31, 2024. The estimated net profit attributable to shareholders is expected to be between RMB380 million and RMB480 million, a significant rise from the previous year’s RMB237.46 million. This growth is attributed to increased revenue from blood products and higher plasma collection volumes, along with a favorable comparison due to impairments recorded in the previous year. The results estimate, prepared under PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, highlights the improved financial performance but has not yet been audited.

More about China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The company primarily focuses on the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products and holds significant stakes in CR Boya Bio-pharmaceutical, a subsidiary listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -9.56%

Average Trading Volume: 3,217

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €3.96B

