CR Boya Bio-pharmaceutical Reports Nine-Month Financial Results

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. ( (HK:3320) ) has provided an announcement.

CR Boya Bio-pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company experienced a revenue increase to RMB 1.47 billion compared to the previous year, but net profit decreased to RMB 343 million. Additionally, there was a significant reduction in cash and cash equivalents, highlighting potential liquidity challenges. The financials, prepared under PRC accounting standards, have not been audited and may be subject to adjustments, urging caution among shareholders and investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3320) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:3320 Stock Forecast page.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of bio-pharmaceutical products. Its subsidiary, CR Boya Bio-pharmaceutical, is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and is partially owned by the Group, which holds significant voting rights.

YTD Price Performance: -11.84%

Average Trading Volume: 16,614,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$30.72B

