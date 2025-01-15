CPP Group Reports Solid 2024 Performance with Blink’s Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

CPP Group plc ( (GB:CPP) ) has shared an update.

CPP Group has released a trading update for the fiscal year 2024, indicating that its revenues and EBITDA from continuing operations are expected to be in line with market estimates, reaching approximately £156 million and £1.4 million respectively. Despite facing currency headwinds and partial business transfers, the company has made significant progress with its subsidiary Blink, focusing on digital parametric solutions. Blink has expanded its partnerships to 28 partners across 22 geographies, increasing its annual recurring revenue by 62%. With a solid foundation and continued momentum, Blink is poised for long-term success, bolstering CPP Group’s digitally focused strategy.

More about CPP Group plc

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that provides embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, aimed at reducing everyday disruptions for millions worldwide. The company is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,007

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.22M

