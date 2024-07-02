CPP Group Executives Increase Shareholdings

CPP Group plc (GB:CPP) has released an update.

CPP Group Plc has announced that its CEO Simon Pyper and CFO David Bowling have exercised options for ordinary shares, increasing their respective beneficial interests in the company to 1.68% and 0.72%. This move is covered by CPP’s existing block-listing application. CPP Group, a technology-driven assistance company listed on AIM, provides a range of assistance products and services globally.

