CPMC Holdings Reports Steady Mid-Year Growth

CPMC Holdings Limited has reported a modest increase in revenue by 4.8% and EBITDA by 7.6% for the six months ending 30 June 2024 compared to the same period last year, although net profit for the period saw a slight rise of 1.2%. Basic earnings per share decreased by 2.3%. The company has also communicated that it will not be paying an interim dividend following the close of the Offer.

