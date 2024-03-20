CPKC Executive Makes a Strategic Move to Norfolk Southern

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) has released an update.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) has announced the departure of John Orr, who will be joining Norfolk Southern as COO. In a strategic move, CPKC waived Orr’s non-compete agreement in exchange for a $25 million fee and other considerations that promise to enhance competition and value from CPKC’s operations and proposed acquisitions. Orr’s former role as Chief Transformation Officer will be absorbed into the current operational structure of CPKC.

For further insights into TSE:CP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.