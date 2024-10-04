Coventry Group Director Ups Shareholding

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced a change in director Alexander James White’s interest in the company, with an increase in his shareholding through on-market trades. White’s indirect interest via Richmond Hill Capital Pty Ltd saw the acquisition of 207,256 fully paid ordinary shares over two days, at per-share prices of $1.2601 and $1.2961 respectively. Post these transactions, the total holding in Richmond Hill Capital Pty Ltd amounts to 20,902,185 shares.

For further insights into AU:CYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.