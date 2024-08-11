Coventry Group Announces Share Buy-Back

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced a new on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with the notification released to the public on December 8, 2024. The buy-back reflects the company’s strategy to manage capital efficiently and deliver value to shareholders. Investors are keeping a close eye on how this move will impact Coventry’s stock performance on the ASX, where it is listed with the issuer code CYG.

