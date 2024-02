Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) has released an update.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share for Class A and Class B common stock, in line with its ongoing dividend program. Stockholders on record by March 1, 2024, can expect to receive the payment by March 29, 2024. This move signifies the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value.

