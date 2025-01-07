Covalon Technologies Reports Robust Fiscal 2024 Growth and Profitability

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Covalon Technologies ( (TSE:COV) ) just unveiled an update.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2024, showcasing significant growth and profitability improvements. The company achieved a 29% increase in Q4 revenue and a 17% rise for the full year, alongside a notable turnaround in profitability with a substantial improvement in adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. These results reflect Covalon’s commitment to enhancing its product offerings and delivering value to patients and clinicians, positioning itself for continued growth in 2025.

More about Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is an advanced medical technologies company based in Mississauga, Ontario. It focuses on innovative medical consumables and solutions aimed at enhancing patient care and supporting healthcare professionals.

YTD Price Performance: 11.50%

Average Trading Volume: 21,113

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$95.62M

