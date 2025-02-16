Court Approves Bonus Biogroup’s Warrant Extension Request

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Bonus Biogroup ( (IL:BONS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The District Court of Tel Aviv – Jaffa has approved Bonus Biogroup’s request to extend the realization period for six series of non-tradable warrants until June 1, 2025. This decision allows the company more time to convene meetings with shareholders and warrant holders to approve a two-year extension, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategies and shareholder relations.

More about Bonus Biogroup

Bonus Biogroup operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative biotechnological products. The company’s securities are listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 150.0%

Average Trading Volume: 9,158

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $61.91M

Learn more about BONS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.