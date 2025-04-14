Courage Investment Group Releases 2024 Annual Report

An update from Courage Investment Group Limited ( (HK:1145) ) is now available.

Courage Investment Group Limited has announced the publication of its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024. The report is available in both English and Chinese on the company’s website and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s website. Shareholders are encouraged to access the report online, but printed copies are available upon request. This move reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and accessibility, ensuring that stakeholders have the necessary information to make informed decisions.

More about Courage Investment Group Limited

Courage Investment Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and it is listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges. The company operates in the investment sector, focusing on providing financial services and investment opportunities.

YTD Price Performance: -40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 20,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$36.9M

See more insights into 1145 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue