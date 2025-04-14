Courage Investment Group Releases 2024 Annual Report

Courage Investment Group Limited ( (HK:1145) ) just unveiled an update.

Courage Investment Group Limited has announced the publication of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, available in both English and Chinese on their website and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s website. The company encourages shareholders to access these reports online, but also offers printed versions upon request, ensuring accessibility for all stakeholders.

More about Courage Investment Group Limited

Courage Investment Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability. It is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Stock Exchange, focusing on investment and financial services.

YTD Price Performance: -40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 20,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$36.9M

