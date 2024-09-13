Courage Investment Group Announces Major Trades

Courage Investment Group Limited (HK:1145) has released an update.

Courage Investment Group Limited has engaged in significant corporate maneuvers with the acquisition and disposal of entire issued share capitals of two separate entities, involving a total transaction value of over US$29 million. These major transactions require shareholder approval and are subject to specific terms and conditions, with the outcomes of these deals potentially impacting the company’s stock. Investors are advised to practice caution when trading shares in light of these developments.

For further insights into HK:1145 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.