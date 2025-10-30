Country Garden Updates on Offshore Debt Restructuring Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Country Garden Holdings ( (HK:2007) ) is now available.

Country Garden Holdings has issued a supplement to its Explanatory Statement regarding its offshore debt restructuring, which is available for eligible stakeholders on their transaction website. The company has confirmed that the timings and venues for the upcoming Scheme Meetings and Consent Solicitation Meetings remain unchanged, and no further action is required from creditors unless they wish to amend their previously submitted forms.

More about Country Garden Holdings

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a prominent player in the real estate industry, primarily involved in property development and management. The company operates with a focus on residential and commercial real estate projects, catering to a diverse market with a significant presence in China.

