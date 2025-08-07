Country Garden Gains Court Approval for Petition Adjournment and Restructuring Support

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Country Garden Holdings Co ( (HK:2007) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Country Garden Holdings Co announced that the High Court has approved a joint adjournment application regarding a winding-up petition, rescheduling the hearing to January 2026. The company also reported that the petitioner intends to support a proposed restructuring, which is contingent on further terms. Country Garden expressed gratitude to its creditors for their ongoing support and emphasized its commitment to engaging with them to advance the restructuring process. Shareholders and investors are advised to remain cautious and informed about developments related to the petition.

More about Country Garden Holdings Co

Country Garden Holdings Co is a prominent real estate company based in Foshan, Guangdong Province, China. It is primarily engaged in property development and management, focusing on residential and commercial projects. The company is a significant player in the Chinese real estate market, known for its large-scale developments and urbanization projects.

Average Trading Volume: 66,871,949

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$13.16B

