Country Condo’s Limited Announces Trading Window Closure

Country Condo’s Limited ( (IN:COUNCODOS) ) has shared an announcement.

Country Condo’s Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015. The trading window will be closed from October 1, 2025, and will reopen 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, are declared. This measure is to ensure that individuals with access to unpublished price-sensitive information, including promoters, directors, key management personnel, and their relatives, refrain from trading the company’s shares during this period.

More about Country Condo’s Limited

Average Trading Volume: 20,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 524.6M INR

