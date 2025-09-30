Country Condo’s Limited Announces Trading Window Closure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Country Condo’s Limited ( (IN:COUNCODOS) ) has issued an announcement.

Country Condo’s Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015. This closure will be in effect from October 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the declaration of the company’s financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The directive affects promoters, directors, key management personnel, and others with access to unpublished price-sensitive information, prohibiting them from trading the company’s shares during this period.

Country Condo’s Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development and management of residential and commercial properties. The company is known for its commitment to providing quality living spaces and has a market presence in various regions.

