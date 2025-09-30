Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited Holds 34th AGM, Highlights Future Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited ( (IN:CCHHL) ).

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited held its 34th Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2025, via video conferencing. During the meeting, the Chairman provided an overview of the company’s performance in the hotel and hospitality sector, emphasizing its impact on the Indian economy and future outlook. The meeting included the adoption of financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, and addressed shareholder queries, reflecting strong member support and engagement.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited operates in the hospitality and leisure industry, offering services related to clubbing, holidays, fitness, and entertainment. The company focuses on providing a wide range of hospitality services and experiences to its members and guests, primarily in India.

