Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited Announces AGM Voting Results

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited ( (IN:CCHHL) ) has issued an update.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited announced the results of its 34th Annual General Meeting, held on September 30, 2025. The meeting included remote e-voting, and all resolutions were approved by the shareholders. The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and engaging with its stakeholders effectively, as evidenced by the participation of 132 shareholders through video conferencing.

More about Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited operates in the hospitality industry, offering services related to clubbing, holidays, fitness, and entertainment. The company focuses on providing leisure and hospitality services to its members and customers across various locations.

Average Trading Volume: 33,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 2.76B INR

