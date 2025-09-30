Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Announces Trading Window Closure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited ( (IN:CCHHL) ).

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI’s insider trading regulations. The trading window will remain closed from October 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, are declared. This measure is to prevent insider trading by restricting trading activities for those with access to unpublished price-sensitive information.

More about Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on providing leisure and holiday services. The company is known for its clubs and resorts, catering to a market seeking recreational and vacation experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 33,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 2.76B INR

